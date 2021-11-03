الاستخبارات تدعو المواطنين للابلاغ عن عصابات الارهاب والجريمة المنظمة

دعت وكالة الاستخابارات والتحقيقات الاتحادية، اليوم الاربعاء، المواطنين للابلاغ عن عصابات الارهاب والجريمة المنظمة .
وقالت الوكالة في بيان انها “تدعو المواطنين للإبلاغ عن عصابات الارهاب والجريمة المنظمة عبر الاتصال بالخط الساخن المجاني 144”.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.