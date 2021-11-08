الاستخدام العالمي لسداسي فلوريد الكبريت ( 6SF) من صنع الإنسان له قدرة عالية على الاحترار العالمي تزيد بمقدار 25000 مرة من تأثير ثاني أوكسيد الكربون ( 2CO) والميثان (4CH) الطبيعي

يعتبر سداسي فلوريد الكبريت الصناعي ( 6SF) من صنع الإنسان من غازات الدفيئة القوية للغاية وطويلة الأمد واستنفاد طبقة الأوزون. يتم استخدامه على نطاق واسع في جميع أنحاء العالم مع تزايد الطلب على المنتجات منذ أوائل الستينيات في صناعة الطاقة والطاقة لتصنيع محولات الجهد العالي والمفاتيح الكهربائية وقواطع الدائرة ومولدات طاقة الرياح وفي الصناعة الطبية. سداسي فلوريد الكبريت هو غاز غير قابل للاشتعال وعديم اللون والرائحة ولا طعم له وغير سام وغير متفاعل نسبيًا. ومع ذلك ، في ظل ظروف الضغط المرتفع في التفريغ الكهربائي أو أشعة الشمس والأشعة فوق البنفسجية ، يتحلل سداسي فلوريد الكبريت النقي بسهولة وينتج منتجات ثانوية سامة نشطة كيميائيًا: أوكسي فلوريد وثنائي الكبريت. وقد تم توثيق التكوين المحتمل لـ 4SF و 2SF و 10F2S و 2SO و 2SOF و 4SOF و 2F2SO و 10SOF و 10F2O2S و HF و S2H أثناء تحلل سادس فلوريد الكبريت. لا توجد مصادر طبيعية معروفة لسداسي فلوريد الكبريت على الأرض. إنه ممتص فعال للأشعة تحت الحمراء. ينتج عن الاصطياد الفعال للأشعة تحت الحمراء زيادة في متوسط درجة حرارة الغلاف الجوي بسبب تحول التوازن بين الإشعاع الوارد والصادر. يُعرف التأثير باسم تأثير الاحتباس الحراري ، وغالبًا ما يشار إلى الغازات المسؤولة عنه باسم غازات الاحتباس الحراري. الغازات الموجوده بشكل طبيعي او من الاحتراق او تفسخ (على سبيل المثال ، ثاني أكسيد الكربون ، والميثان ، وأكسيد النيتروز التي يمكن أن تزداد أيضًا أثناء نوبات التلوث) و الغازات و المركبات من صنع الإنسان [على سبيل المثال ، مفلورة بالكامل (FFC) وكلورو فلورو كربون ( CFC) و مركبات الكربون البرومو]. أي شيء موجود بشكل طبيعي ، يمكن للطبيعة فهمه والتعامل معه ولكن أي شيء مصنوع أو تم توليفها من قبل الإنسان (غير طبيعي) ثم لا تستطيع الطبيعة التعامل معها أو هضمها أو فهمها ، وهذا سيؤدي إلى اختلالات وتعطيل للعالم الطبيعي وتأثيرات بيئية عالمية طويلة المدى. تعد الأنظمة المعزولة بالغاز (GIS) الآن مكونًا رئيسيًا لشبكات نقل وتوزيع الطاقة في جميع أنحاء العالم. يتم استخدام GIS حصريًا فوق 400 كيلو فولت ، مع وجود جميع المكونات مترابطة ومعزولة عبر 6SF مضغوط (على سبيل المثال ، قواطع الدائرة ، والمفصلات ، ومفاتيح التأريض ، وقضبان الأدغال ، والمحولات المحتملة ، ومحولات الطاقة ، وعزل الكابلات) والمولدات الكهربائية لتوربينات الرياح (من المفترض أن تكون صديقه للبيئه؟). تستخدم صناعة الطاقة الكهربائية ما يقرب من 80٪ من سداسي فلوريد الكبريت المنتج في جميع أنحاء العالم. يتم استخدام باقي إنتاج 6SF في مسابك الألمنيوم والمغنيسيوم ، وتكنولوجيا أشباه الموصلات ، وعمليات التصنيع الأخرى (على سبيل المثال ، معالجة البلازما) ، أو حتى مهام محددة مثل العزل الحراري ، والغوص ، وعزل الصوت ، وتهدئة مروحة الطوربيد ، والعزل لرادار أواكس القباب ، ودراسات الغازات النزرة في الغلاف الجوي ، واختبار التسرب ، وكشف نفاذية الأرض لترسب النفايات النووية ويستخدم على نطاق واسع في الصناعة الطبية للعمليات الجراحية غير الغازية. من المعروف الآن و المثبت علميا أن سداسي فلوريد الكبريت ومنتجاته المتحللة لها قدرة على إحداث الاحترار العالمي و تغير المناخ أكبر بمقدار 25000 مرة من ثاني أكسيد الكربون والميثان ، كما أنها تساهم في استنفاد طبقة الأوزون في الستراتوسفير مثل غازات الكلوروفلورالكربون. ومع ذلك ، فإن عمر سداسي فلوريد الكبريت في الغلاف الجوي ، عند تقديره على أساس نموذج الأيونات السالبة ، يتراوح بين 800 و 3200 سنة. نظرًا لاستخدام سداسي فلوريد الكبريت الآن على نطاق واسع ، أثيرت مخاوف بشأن تأثيره البيئي طويل الأجل. بسبب الآثار الاقتصادية القوية ، وعلى الرغم من أنه مدرج في بروتوكول كيوتو لعام 1997 ، لا توجد لوائح مطبقة في جميع أنحاء العالم للتحكم في مستويات إنتاج سادس فلوريد الكبريت ومناولته والتخلص منه. بدون طرق التخلص التي تدمر فعليًا سداسي

فلوريد الكبريت ، يمكن توقع أن تتطاير سداسي فلوريد الكبريت الذي تم إنتاجه أو سيتم إنتاجه ستصل بالنهاية و تتركز في الغلاف الجوي. نتيجة لذلك ازدادت تركيز سداسي فلوريد الكبريت في الغلاف الجوي للأرض بسرعة خلال العقود الماضية. خلال هذه الفترة ، كان المعدل السنوي للزيادة لـ 6SF على ارتفاعات تتراوح بين 17 إلى 30 كم هو 8.0 ±. كان هذا هو أعلى معدل زيادة بين جميع المركبات المسببة لظاهرة استنفاد طبقة الأوزون أو مركبات الاحتباس الحراري الدفيئة القوية التي تم فحصها.

نظرًا لإمكانية الاحتباس الحراري الهائلة ، تتم الآن مراقبة سداسي فلوريد الكبريت بشكل منهجي من خلال عدد من برامج أخذ عينات الهواء.

من المتوقع أن يشهد حجم سوق سداسي فلوريد الكبريت العالمي نموًا كبيرًا خلال فترة التنبؤات القطاعية ، 2019-2025. ويرجع ذلك إلى الطلب المتزايد عليه كوسيط عازل للكهرباء و للأجهزة الكهربائية والإلكترونية.

كمال عزيز قيتولي

ﭘروفسور في الكيمياء الطبيه

ماجستير ودكتورا من جامعة كلاسكو

6 أكتوبر 2021

The worldwide use of the man-made sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) has a highly potent global warming potential that is 25,000 times greater than that of the Natural Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Methane (CH4)

The manmade synthetic, sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a long-lived, highly potent greenhouse gas and ozone depletion. It is extensively used worldwide with a growing product demand since early 1960s in the power and energy industry for the manufacturing of high voltage transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, wind power generators and in the medical industry. The SF6 is a non-flammable, colourless, odourless, tasteless, nontoxic and relatively unreactive gas. However, under high-pressure conditions in an electrical discharge or sunlight and UV radiations, the pure SF6 readily decomposes and produces chemically active, toxic by-products: oxyfluoride and di-sulfur decafluoride. And the possible formation of the toxic SF4, SF2, S2F10, SO2, SOF2, SOF4, SO2F2, SOF10, S2O2F10, HF, and H2S during degradation of SF6 is well documented. There are no known natural sources of SF6 on earth. It is an efficient absorber of infrared radiation. The effective trapping of infrared radiation results in an increase of the average temperature of the atmosphere due to balance shifting between the incoming and outgoing radiation. The effect is known as the

greenhouse effect, and the gases responsible for it are frequently referred to as greenhouse gases. Such gases are both man-made and naturally occurring (e.g., CO2, CH4, N2O which could also be increased during pollution episodes) or purely manmade gases [e.g., fully fluorinated (FFC) and chloro-,fluoro-carbon (CFC) and bromo-carbon compounds]. Anything occurring or created naturally, nature can understand it and handle it but anything made or synthesised by human (unnatural) then nature cannot handle it or digest or understand it and this will cause imbalances and disruption of the natural world and long-term global environmental effects. Gas insulated systems (GIS) are now a major component of power transmission and distribution networks all over the world. GIS is exclusively used above 400kV, having all components interconnected and insulated via compressed SF6 (i.e., circuit breakers, disconnectors, grounding switches, bush bars, potential transformers, power transformers, cable insulation) and wind turbines electric generators (these are supposed to be Eco Green?). The electrical power industry uses approximately 80% of the SF6 produced worldwide. The rest of the SF6 production is used in aluminum and magnesium foundries, semiconductor technology, other manufacturing processes (e.g., plasma processing), or even specific tasks such as thermal insulation, scuba diving, sound insulation, torpedo propeller quieting, insulation for AWACS radar domes, atmospheric trace gas studies, leak testing, land permeability detection for nuclear waste deposition and is extensively used in the medical industry for non-invasive surgeries.

The SF6 and its degradation products are now known to have a global warming potential that is 25,000 times greater than that of CO2 and methane and it contributes to stratospheric ozone depletion as the CFC gases. However, the atmospheric lifetime of SF6, when estimated on the basis of the negative ion model, is found to range between 800 and 3200 years. Because SF6 is now extensively used, concerns have been raised about its long-term environmental impact. Due to strong economic implications, and although it is included under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, there are no enforced worldwide regulations to control SF6 production levels, handling, and disposal. Without disposal methods that actually destroy SF6, it can be expected that all of the SF6 that has been or will be produced will eventually end up in the atmosphere. As a result, the concentration of SF6 in the earth atmosphere has been increasing rapidly over the last decades. During this period the annual rate of increase for SF6 at altitudes between 17 to 30 km was 8.0 ±. That was

the highest rate of increase given between all examined ozone depleting or potent greenhouse compounds.

Due to its enormous global warming potential, SF6 is now being systematically monitored by a number of air sampling programs.

The global sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) market size is expected to witness a significant growth over the Segment Forecasts period, 2019 – 2025. This is owing to its rising demand as a dielectric medium for electrical & electronic appliances.

Kamal Aziz Ketuly

Professor of Medical Chemistry, M.Appl.Sc. & Ph.D. (Glasgow)

Email: [email protected]

6th November 2021

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط