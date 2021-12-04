الجيش الإيراني يكشف طبيعة الانفجار قرب موقع “نطنز” النووي

الجيش الإيراني: الانفجار قرب موقع نووي في نطنز كان اختبارا للدفاع الجوي
أفادت أنباء غير رسمية، السبت، بسماع دوي انفجار عنيف في سماء نطنز وسط إيران، حيث أهم المنشآت النووية الإيرانية.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.