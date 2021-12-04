Posted on by

دوي انفجار بمدينة نطنز في ايران

أفادت وسائل اعلام، السبت، بسماع دوي انفجار عنيف في سماء نطنز وسط إيران.

ونقل حساب “ناشونال نيوز” عبر “تويتر” عن مصادر محلية قولها إن شدة الانفجار أدت إلى تدمير أبواب بعض المنازل”.

وأفاد حساب “ائتلاف 10″ بأنه تم رصد إطلاق صواريخ الدفاع الجوي فوق منشأة نطنز النووية”.

