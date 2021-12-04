دوي انفجار بمدينة نطنز في ايران

ونقل حساب “ناشونال نيوز” عبر “تويتر” عن مصادر محلية قولها إن شدة الانفجار أدت إلى تدمير أبواب بعض المنازل”.
وأفاد حساب “ائتلاف 10″ بأنه تم رصد إطلاق صواريخ الدفاع الجوي فوق منشأة نطنز النووية”.
