نيجيرفان بارزاني يُعين رئيسا لمحكمة استئناف الاقليم ويؤكد: ينبغي فصل السلطات

وقع رئيس إقليم كوردستان العراق نيجيرفان بارزاني يوم الأربعاء على مرسوم إقليمي يقضي بتعيين القاضي عبد الجبار عزيز حسن رئيساً لمحكمة الإستئناف في الإقليم.
تتمة..
