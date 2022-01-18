بعد انتهاء أجتماعه مع قيادات الاطار التنسيقي .. قااني يعقد اجتماعه للمرة الثانية مع السيد مقتدى الصدر في الحنانة

بعد انتهاء أجتماعه مع قيادات الاطار التنسيقي .. قااني يعقد اجتماعه للمرة الثانية مع السيد مقتدى الصدر في الحنانةتنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
بعد انتهاء أجتماعه مع قيادات الاطار التنسيقي .. قااني يعقد اجتماعه للمرة الثانية مع السيد مقتدى الصدر في الحنانةتنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.