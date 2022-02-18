انفجار عنيف وسط دونيتسك في أوكرانيا

أفادت وكالة “نوفوستي” الروسية بأن انفجارا عنيفا دوى وسط مدينة دونيتسك، عاصمة جمهورية دونيتسك الشعيبة المعلنة ذاتيا في جنوب شرق أوكرانيا.
ووفقا للوكالة، دوى الانفجار على بعد عشرات الأمتار عن مقر حكومة جمهورية دونيتسك الشعبية غير المعترف بها دوليا.
