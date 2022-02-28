السومرية تنشر العرض الذي قدمه وزير المالية خلال استضافته في البرلمان
تنشر وكالة السومرية نيوز، العرض الذي قدمه وزير المالية، علي عبدالأمير علاوي، خلال استضافته في مجلس النواب، بشأن سعر صرف الدولار.
