مؤسسة ماعت تطلق التحالف العالمي للحد من انتشار الأسلحة

ماعت: التحالف هو الأول من نوعه الذي يجمع كل أصحاب المصلحة تحت مظلة المجتمع المدني

عقيل: المدنيون هم من يدفعون ثمن الصراعات الحديثة و تجارة الأسلحة غير الخاضعة للتنظيم

أطلقت مؤسسة ماعت للسلام والتنمية وحقوق الإنسان اليوم الموافق 6 مارس 2022 التحالف العالمي للحد من انتشار الأسلحة بالطرق غير الشرعية، والذي يضم عدد من منظمات المجتمع المدني وخبراء متخصصين في قضايا نزع السلاح

وجاء في إعلان التأسيس أن التحالف الجديد سيلتزم باستخدام أفضل الممارسات والمعايير الدولية والحلول غير النمطية للحد من انتشار الأسلحة خاصة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، والتي تشهد العديد من النزاعات، ونظراً للمخاطرة الكبيرة المتمثلة في إمكانية استخدام هذه الأسلحة لارتكاب أو تسهيل انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني والقانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان

ويعد التحالف أول تجمع لمنظمات المجتمع المدني في منطقة الشرق الأوسط يعمل على الحشد والترويج الى عالمية معاهدة تجارة الأسلحة بشكل خاص وعالمية اتفاقيات الأسلحة بشكل عام وإشراك منظمات المجتمع المدني في الحوار حول قضايا نزع السلاح.

وأعلن أيمن عقيل الخبير الحقوقي الدولي ورئيس مؤسسة ماعت أن الهدف الرئيسي للتحالف هو الحد من انتشار الأسلحة بالطرق غير الشرعية على مستوى العالم وخاصة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا والتي تشهد العديد من النزاعات، وأن يكون المنصة الأولى التي تجمع كل الفئات من مختلف التخصصات تحت مظلة المجتمع المدني للعمل والمناصرة على قضايا انتشار الأسلحة في الشرق الأوسط،

وأضاف عقيل أن تأسيس التحالف يأتي في الوقت الذي يتم إنتاج 12 مليار رصاصة كل عام؛ أي ما يكاد يكفي لقتل كل شخص في العالم مرتين. وفي كل يوم يُقتل الآلاف من الناس، ويُصابون ويُجبرون على الفرار من ديارهم بسبب العنف باستخدام الأسلحة النارية والنزاعات المسلحة. كما أكد عقيل أن المدنيون هم عادة من يقع على عاتقهم عبء الصراعات الحديثة؛ فالأسلحة المختلفة تؤدي إلى تدمير حياة الناس.

للانضمام إلي التحالف يرجي زيارة الرابط التالي: https://www.global-cla.org/ar/join-the-coalition/

Maat Launches a Global Coalition for Limitation of Armaments

Maat: The Coalition is the first of its kind that brings together all stakeholders from various disciplines under the umbrella of civil society to work and advocate to fight the proliferation of illegal weapons

Okeil: Civilians usually bear the brunt of modern conflicts and pay the price of the unregulated arms trade

Maat for Peace, Development and Human Rights launched on March 6, 2022, the Global Coalition for Limitation of Armaments (GCLA), which includes a number of civil society organizations and experts specialized in disarmament issues.

The Declaration of Incorporation noted that the new Coalition will commit to using best practices, international standards, and atypical solutions to limit the proliferation of weapons, especially in the Middle East, which is witnessing many conflicts, given the great risk of misusing these weapons to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Maat-led Coalition, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East that works to mobilize and promote the universality of the Arms Trade Treaty in particular and the universality of arms treaties in general, welcomes the joining of civil society organizations in the dialogue on disarmament-related issues.

Ayman Okeil, an international human rights expert and president of Maat, announced that the Coalition’s main objectives are to limit the global proliferation of illegal weapons, especially in the Middle East and North Africa, which are witnessing many conflicts; and to be the first platform that brings together all stakeholders of different disciplines under the umbrella of civil society work to advocacy on issues of arms proliferation in the Middle East

Okeil added that the establishment of the Coalition comes at a time when 12 billion bullets are produced every year; that is almost enough to kill everyone in the world twice. Every day, thousands of people are killed, injured and forced to flee their homes due to gun violence and armed conflicts..

Okeil stressed that civilians usually bear the brunt of modern conflicts, as they destroy human lives.

To Join the Coalition please follow this link: https://www.global-cla.org/en/join-the-coalition/

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط