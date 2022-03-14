Posted on by

مصرع وإصابة 4 مدنيين في حادث سير قرب سامراء

أفاد مصدر أمني، اليوم الاثنين، بمصرع وإصابة 4 مدنيين في حادث سير قرب سامراء.

وذكر المصدر  أن “حادث سير وقع قرب سامراء أودى بحياة شخص واصابة (3) أخرين”.

