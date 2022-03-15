حبكِ وحده سيجعلني ملكا
للشاعر الهنغاري تيبور جيوركوفيتش :
ترجمة مهدي قاسم
أنا أتألم في كل دقيقة من حياتي
لأنني لست ملكا مهيبا
يتلألأ بضوء أرجواني
أنا فقط سيد خفي متوارِ جانبا
و أميرا يخطو مترددا و صامتا
تاج حبكِ وحده فقط سيجعلني ملكا .
