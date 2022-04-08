الزوراء ونفط ميسان يتعادلان في دوري الكرة الممتاز

تعادل فريقا الزوراء ونفط ميسان، مساء الخميس، ضمن دوري الكرة الممتاز.
ولم تشهد المباراة التي اقيمت على ملعب الشعب الدولي، تسجيل اي هدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يرفع الزوراء رصيده الى 46 نقطة، فيما بلغت نقاط نفط ميسان 33.
