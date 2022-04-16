أستمرار تأجيل أنتخاب رئيس جمهورية العراق



عقدت الجلسه الاولى بتأريخ 26 أذار 2022 لانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية من قبل أعضاء مجلس النواب العراقي ، و لم تتحقق هذه الجلسة بسبب عدم تحقيق أكتمال النصاب بسبب عدم حضور 220 نائبا بينما كان عدد الحاضرين 202 نائبا فقط .

اما الجلسه الثانيه لمجلس النواب فقد انعقدت بتأريخ 30 أذار 2022 ولم يتحقق النصاب المطلوب ايضا حيث حضر178 نائبا فقط . وبسبب ذلك تأجلت جلسة انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية للمرة الثالثة والاخيرة وتبعا لما نص عليه الدستور العراقي وكان هذا هو التمديد الأخير الذي سمحت به المحكمة الاتحادية على ان تعقد الجلسة في مدة اقصاها بتأريح 6 نيسان 2022. وفي حالة عدم انعقاد هذه الجلسة يتوجب حل البرلمان حسب المواد الدستورية والمضي بحكومة تصريف الاعمال . ويتوجب بعدها اجراء انتخابات اخرى خلال 60 يوما وبعد ذلك يتم انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية ورئيس الوزراء واعضاء حكومة جديدة .

أعضاء البرلمان لم يتمكنوا من تحقيق النصاب المطلوب في 6 نيسان ولم تتحقق جلسة انتخاب الرئيس ومن المفارقات الغريبة ان المسؤولين في البرلمان والقيادات السياسية لم يكن لها معرفة بالتطورات وما سيحدث قبل وبعد انعقاد جلسة البرلمان ولا توجد اي توجيهات من اي جهة رسمية بما سيحصل لاحقا وما هي الاجراءات التي يجب على رئاسة البرلمان او الحكومة ان تتخذها ، أو اي توجيهات من قبل المحكمة ألاتحاية ولا ماهية الاجراءات المطلوب العمل بها والتي تساعد في العمل على انسيابية انتخاب رئيسا للجمهورية ، ولا علم لاحد هل سيتم حل البرلمان و العمل بحكومة تصريف أعمال ؟ بقيت الامور غير واضحة ووصل البرلمان لمرحلة الانسداد وعدم الوضوح و لحد الان لا أحد يعرف ماذا سيحصل؟

من خلال متابعتنا للاحداث اليومية يتبين لنا بانه أعطي المجال للمكونات السياسية بالأستمرار في المفاوضات والخروج من الاختناق السياسي وذلك حفاظا على المصلحة العامة و أستقرارالبلاد للأتفاق فيما بينهم والخروج من هذا الاختناق بالاتفاق على مرشح رئيس الجمهورية والاتفاق على تشكيل حكومه جديدة.

لا يوجد في الافق ان هناك اتفاقا قريبا ولربما سيستغرق وقتا غير محدد ومن المتوقع ان تعقد جلسة مجلس النواب بعد عيد الفطر أو خلال حزيران وتموز المقبلين . و بسبب عدم التوصل الى أتفاق واضح واصرارالاطراف كل على مرشحه ، يبدو ان معظم المكونات السياسيه لم تتوصل الى إتفاق لأنتخاب رئيس الجمهورية لكل من المرشحين من قبل الحزبين الكورديين ، مما حول الانظار الان ومطالبة معظم الاصوات بالاتجاه نحو أنتخاب مرشح كردي مستقل كمرشح تسويه و بديل للخروج من الازمة الخانقة لانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية ، من الجدير بالذك ان هذه الحالة من الانسداد السياسي تحصل لأول مرة بين المرشحين الحزبيين.

مثل هذه الحالة من الانسداد السياسي ليست حالة غريبة فقد حدثت في فرنسا قبل خمس سنوات وحصل الانسداد السياسي وعدم الاتفاق بين الاحزاب الفرنسية وادى الى إحتمالية حرب أهلية مما شجع السياسيون في فرنسا وحفاظا على الأمن والأستقرار بالاتفاق على أنتخاب مرشح مستقل وهو الرئيس الحالي أيمانويل ماكرون وهو نفس المرشح هذه ألايام لدورة انتخابية ثانية و خلال فترة رئاسته استطاع تشكيل حزب جديد يسانده ويدعمه في الانتخابات الحالية .

المرشح المستقل لرئاسة جمهورية العراق للدوره 2022

البروفسور كمال عزيز قيتولي

15 نيسان 2022

The election of the President of the Republic of Iraq by members of Parliament continues to be postponed

The first session, on March 26, 2022, to elect the President of the Republic by members of Parliament did not materialize, due to the lack of a quorum of 220, and only 202 deputies attended.

The second session of Parliament, on March 30, also did not achieve a quorum, as 178 deputies attended. The election of the President of the Republic was postponed for the third and last time, according to the constitution and the last extension allowed by the Federal Court’s decision, in order to be rested on April 6, 2022. If this does not happen, Parliament must be dissolved and a caretaker government formed, and within 60 days, new elections must be held to elect new members Parliament and then elect the President of the Republic, then the Prime Minister and the new government. But on the 6th, members of Parliament cannot sit down and no one has any knowledge of the day before this date or on the day of this session what will happen and what are the procedures that the presidency of the parliament or the government or the court must take and decide on the election of the president of the republic Or the dissolution of Parliament and the caretaker government and it remained open and so far no one knows what will happen? The apparent now is that the political groups have been given the opportunity to continue negotiations and get out of this political suffocation and in order to preserve the public interest and the stability of the country, to agree among themselves to form the new government. This phenomenon will take time, and perhaps it will be after Eid or the upcoming months of June or July. Now in the Iraqi arena, and due to the lack of agreement among these political groups to elect the president of the republic from one of the candidates from the two Kurdish parties, the votes and demands are heading towards electing an independent Kurdish candidate as a compromise candidate and an alternative for the first time for the political party candidates. This is the same situation that France went through five years ago, and the political blockage that occurred between the French political parties and the country’s tendency to the possibility of civil war, so they decided, in order to maintain security and stability, to elect an independent candidate, the current President Emmanuel Macron and the same candidate during these days for a second term, And during his presidency, he formed a new political party.

The independent candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Iraq for the 2022 session

Professor Kamal Aziz Ketuly

15th April 2022

