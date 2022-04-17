Posted on by

العشرات يتظاهرون ضد سوء الخدمات شرقي بغداد

تظاهر العشرات ضد سوء الخدمات في مدينة الصدر شرقي بغداد.

وقال مصدر مطلع إن “العشرات من اهالي مدينة الصدر يواصلون تجمعاتهم الاحتجاجية ضد الفساد وتظاهروا ضد سوء الخدمات”.
وأضاف المصدر أن “المتظاهرين رددوا شعارات عدة”.
