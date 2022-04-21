وزير الهجرة والمهجرين يلتقي ممثل المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين

التقى وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيد “عثمان الغانمي”، اليوم الأربعاء، ممثل المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين “جو نيكولاس يوز “/ بغداد وفي بداية اللقاء رحب السيد الوزير بضيفه وبحث معه جملة من المواضيع ذات الاهتمام المتبادل.

السيد الوزير أكد على أهمية دور المفوضية السامية في العمل على مساعدة النازحين والعائدين،

وأشار السيد الغانمي الى أن وزارة الهجرة والمهجرين ماضية بخطتها لإعادة النازحين طوعاً، وإنهاء معاناتهم.

من جانبه أشاد نيكولاس يوز بالخطوات التي تقوم بها الجهات المختصة في العراق والمعنية بملف النازحين.

Minister of Migration and Displaced Meets UNHCR Representative

Minister of Migration and Displaced Mr. “Othman Al-Ghanimi”, today, Wednesday, meets UNHCR representative Mr. “Joe Nicholas Yuz” in Baghdad.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister welcomed his guest and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

His excellency emphasized the high role of UNHCR by assisting IDPs and returnees.

He also indicates that Ministry of Migration and Displaced is proceeding with its plan this year to voluntarily return IDPs to end their suffering.

For his part, Nicholas praised the steps taken by the concerned authorities in Iraq who are concerned with IDPs file

