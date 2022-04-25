Posted on by

برشلونة يسقط مجدداً.. فاليكانو يخطف فوزاً في الكامب نو

حقق رايو فاليكانو انتصارا ثمنيًا بنتيجة (1-0) خلال مواجهة برشلونة، مساء اليوم الأحد، والمؤجلة من منافسات الجولة 21 بالليجا، والمُقامة على ملعب “كامب نو” معقل البلوجرانا.

وسجل جارسيا هدف رايو فاليكانو في الدقيقة 7.

وبهذه النتيجة يحتل وصافة جدول ترتيب الليجا برصيد 63 نقطة، بينما رفع رايو فاليكانو رصيده إلى 40 نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر.

