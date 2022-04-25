لإعادة النازحين ودعمهم.. السيد الغانمي يجري سلسلة اجتماعات مع المنظمات الدولية العاملة في العراق

يجري وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيد عثمان الغانمي سلسلة اجتماعات ولقاءات مع المنظمات العاملة في العراق، تهدف الى دعم النازحين وإعادتهم الى مناطق سكناهم الأصلية بشكل طوعي. حيث عقد، اليوم الأحد، في مقر الوزارة اجتماعاً مع ممثلين عن المنظمة الدولية للهجرة ال IOM، والمفوضية السامية لشؤون اللاجئين ال UNHCR، وبرنامج الأغذية العالمي ال WFP، ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة ال UNICF، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية ال OCHA، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر ال ICRC. وأشاد السيد الوزير بجهود المنظمات المختصة في تقديم الخدمات والدعم للنازحين والعائدين. من جانبهم قدم ممثلو المنظمات الشكر والتقدير للسيد الوزير على اهتمامه الكبير في دعم الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف مناطق البلاد، وتسخيرالإمكانات من أجل إعادة النازحين وإنصافهم

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanimi, is holding a series of meetings with the organizations operating in Iraq, to support IDPs and return them to their original areas of residence voluntarily. Today, Sunday, at the Ministry’s headquarters, his excellency has held a meeting with representatives of: the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Minister praised the efforts of the specialized organizations in providing services and support to the IDPs and returnees. For their part, the representatives of the organizations expressed their gratitude and appreciation to his excellency for his great interest in supporting security and stability all over the country, and also for focusing all the efforts to return those people and treat them fairly. ‏ ‏

