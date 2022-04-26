Posted on by

بتوجيه من السيد الغانمي.. المباشرة بإصدار مستمسكات رسمية للنازحات في دهوك

في إطار متابعة تنفيذ توجيهات وزير الهجرة والمهجرين  السيد عثمان الغانمي، بمتابعة أوضاع النساء النازحات وتلبية احتياجاتهن، قامت وحدة تمكين المرأة بفرع الوزارة بمحافظة دهوك بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية والتنسيق مع منظمتي المفوضية السامية لشؤون اللاجئين UNHCR، ومنظمة هاريكار، بتوزيع 856 هوية أحوال مدنية وشهادة جنسية للأرامل والمطلقات من النازحات وأطفالهن في دهوك، وذلك ضمن مشروع إصدار الوثائق العراقية للنازحين.

 __________________________________

 According to his excellency’s directives, issuing official documents for IDPs women in Duhok has started.

  

As part of the following up to implement his excellency’s, Mr. Othman Al Ghanimi- Minister of Migration and Displaced, orders, by following up on the conditions and needs of IDPs women, the Woman Empowerment Unit in Duhok office / MoMD has started distributing  856 IDs to widows and divorced women of IDPs and their children in the province, this happens in coordination with Ministry of Interior, UNHCR, and Harikar organization, under Issuing Iraqi Documents for IDPs project

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close