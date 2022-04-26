بتوجيه من السيد الغانمي.. المباشرة بإصدار مستمسكات رسمية للنازحات في دهوك

في إطار متابعة تنفيذ توجيهات وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيد عثمان الغانمي، بمتابعة أوضاع النساء النازحات وتلبية احتياجاتهن، قامت وحدة تمكين المرأة بفرع الوزارة بمحافظة دهوك بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية والتنسيق مع منظمتي المفوضية السامية لشؤون اللاجئين UNHCR، ومنظمة هاريكار، بتوزيع 856 هوية أحوال مدنية وشهادة جنسية للأرامل والمطلقات من النازحات وأطفالهن في دهوك، وذلك ضمن مشروع إصدار الوثائق العراقية للنازحين.

According to his excellency’s directives, issuing official documents for IDPs women in Duhok has started.

As part of the following up to implement his excellency’s, Mr. Othman Al Ghanimi- Minister of Migration and Displaced, orders, by following up on the conditions and needs of IDPs women, the Woman Empowerment Unit in Duhok office / MoMD has started distributing 856 IDs to widows and divorced women of IDPs and their children in the province, this happens in coordination with Ministry of Interior, UNHCR, and Harikar organization, under Issuing Iraqi Documents for IDPs project

