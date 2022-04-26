مكتب السيستاني يحدد مبلغ زكاة الفطر لهذا العام

اعلن مكتب المرجع الديني السيستاني، الاثنين، عن قيمة زكاة الفطرة لهذا العام عن كل شخص.
وقال المكتب في بيان مقتضب ان ” المرجع السيستاني حدد مبلغ زكاة الفطر لهذا العام بـ (2250) ديناراً عن الطحين للفرد الواحد”.
