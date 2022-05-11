بالوثيقة.. البرلمان يوافق على استقالة ليث الدليمي

وثيقة صادرة من البرلمان تتضمن الموافقة على قبول استقالة النائب ليث الدليمي.
وتتضمن الوثيقة قبول الاستقالة من هذه الدورة الانتخابية اشارة الى موافقة رئيس مجلس النواب محمد الحلبوسي.
