الاستخبارات تنفذ أكثر من مئتي أمر قبض وتضبط كميات كبيرة من المخدرات

أعلنت وكالة الاستخبارات والتحقيقات الاتحادية، اليوم الجمعة، حصيلة واجباتها الأسبوعية، فيما تضمنت تنفيذ 209 أوامر قبض، وضبط 2.198 كغم من مادة الكرستال المخدرة.
أدناه الحصيلة كاملة
