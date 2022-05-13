خلال لقائه الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة .. السيد الغانمي يثمن دور المنظمات الدولية في العراق في تذليل العقبات امام النازحين

التقى وزير الهجرة والمهجرين وكالة السيد “عثمان الغانمي” , اليوم الخميس ،نائبة الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، والمنسقة المقيمة ومنسقة الشؤون السيدة “إيرينا فويا شكوفا سوليورانو” .

وجرى خلال هذا اللقاء بحث جملة من المواضيع التي تتعلق بدعم النازحين وتوفير الاستقرار و المساعدة لهم بالتعاون والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية .

السيد الغانمي أكد على أهمية التواصل الدائم مع المنظمات الدولية في العراق لما لها من دور فاعل في مختلف الظروف، مشيراً الى ان وزارة الهجرة والمهجرين لديها خطة عمل متكاملة وبرامج لإعادة النازحين وإيجاد أفضل السبل الكفيلة لمنحهم حقوقهم المشروعة.

من جانبها ثمنت السيدة فويا شكوفا – سوليورانو العمل الميداني الذي تقوم به المؤسسات الحكومية العراقية، في دعم النازحين، فضلا عن المنظمات المساندة لها في هذا المجال .

During his meeting with the Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Al-Ghanimi appreciates the role of international organizations in Iraq in overcoming obstacles facing IDPs

Today, Thursday, the Acting Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanimi, met the Deputy Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the Resident Coordinator and Coordinator of Affairs, Ms. Irina

During this meeting, a number of issues related to supporting IDPs and providing stability and assistance to them in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities were discussed.

Mr. Al-Ghanimi stressed the importance of permanent communication with international organizations in Iraq for their active role in various circumstances, noting that the Ministry of Migration and Displaced has an integrated work plan and programs to return the displaced and find the best ways to grant them their legitimate rights.

For her part, Ms. Irina praised the field work carried out by Iraqi government institutions, in support of the displaced, as well as the organizations supporting them in this field.

