وزير الداخلية يلتقي وفدا من أعضاء البرلمان الأوروبي ويبحث معه جملة من المواضيع المهمة

التقى وزير الداخلية السيد عثمان الغانمي، اليوم الإثنين، بوفد من أعضاء البرلمان الأوروبي ، في بداية اللقاء رحب السيد الوزير بضيوفه، وناقش معهم جملة من المواضيع ذات الاهتمام المتبادل.

وأكد السيد الوزير على دور البرلمان الأوروبي في العديد من القضايا، خاصة بما يتعلق في مكافحة الإرهاب، والجريمة بمختلف صورها، وكذلك التنسيق في ما يخص تبادل المعلومات، والخبرات، والتدريب، ومكافحة المخدرات.

كما جرى بحث تعزيز التعاون بين العراق والبرلمان الأوروبي، ودعم النازحين، ومتابعة عودتهم الطوعية بعد تحرير مدنهم من دنس الإرهاب.

من جانبه أكد الوفد على مواصلة تقديم الدعم للعراق وأهميته في الشرق الأوسط، كما ثمنوا الجهود الكبيرة للقوات الأمنية العراقية في تأمين المدن، وقدموا الشكر والتقدير للسيد الوزير على اهتمامه الكبير في دعم الأمن والاستقرار والتعاون في شتى المجالات الأمنية والإنسانية.

===========

المكتب الاعلامي

Minister of Interior meets a delegation of EU MPs to discuss some important issues

Today, Monday, Minister of Interior, Mr. Othman Al- Ghanimi met a delegation of EU MPs.

As a start, his excellency welcomed his guests warmly, and discussed some important topics of mutual interest.

He stressed the EU parliament’s role in several cases, especially those related to counter-terrorism and different types of crimes. Also, he emphasized coordination regarding information and expertise exchange, training, and counter-narcotics as well.

In addition to that, cooperation enhancement between Iraq and the EU parliament is discussed, IDPs support, and follow up their voluntary return after liberating their cities from terrorism.

On their side, the delegates confirmed that they will keep supporting Iraq for its vital role in the middle east. They also praised the major efforts by the Iraqi security forces to protect the area. In addition to that, they presented their gratitude to the minister for his part to keep security and stability, and for cooperation in different security and humanitarian fields.

