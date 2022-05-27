لبحث آفاق التعاون المشترك.. وزير الهجرة والمهجرين وكالة  يلتقي الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ..

التقى وزير الهجرة والمهجرين وكالة السيد “عثمان الغانمي” , اليوم الخميس ،نائبة الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، والمنسقة المقيمة ومنسقة الشؤون السيدة “إيرينا فوياشكوفا-سوليورانو” .

وتم بحث التعاون المشترك بالمواضيع التي تتعلق بدعم النازحين وتوفير الاستقرار و المساعدة لهم

السيد الغانمي أكد على أهمية التواصل الدائم مع المنظمات الدولية في العراق واهمية دورها الفعال في برامج اعادة النازحين ومنحهم حقوقهم المشروعة

من جانبها أشادت السيدة فوياشكوفا-سوليورانو بالتعاون الذي تقوم به المؤسسات الحكومية العراقية، في دعم النازحين .

In order to discuss mutual cooperation, Minister of Interor meets the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, UN

Today, Thursay, Minister of Interior, Mr. Othman Al- Ghanimi, met the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Ms. Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano.

They discussed the mutual cooperation in issues related to IDPs support and provide stability and aids to them.

Mr. Al- Ghanimi emphasized the importance of constant communication with International organizations working in Iraq and the active role they play in IDPs return program and secure their rights.

For her part, Ms. Irena praised the cooperation of the Iraqi Governmental Institutions concerning IDPs support.

