الموت يفجع العائلة الحاكمة في الأردن

توفي اليوم الجمعة، والد الملكة رانيا العبد الله عقيلة العاهل الأردني الملك عبد الله الثاني.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أردنية: “انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الجمعة، فيصل صدقي الياسين، والد جلالة الملكة رانيا العبد الله”.
