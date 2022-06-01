بالفيديو .. اندلاع حريق داخل فندق قرب مرقد الإمام العباس في كربلاء

اندلع حريق اليوم الأربعاء، داخل فندق قرب مرقد الامام العباس “ع” في محافظة كربلاء.
وهرعت فرق الدفاع المدني في محاولة منها لاخلاء الفندق من النزلاء واخماد السنة اللهب.
