بالفيديو .. اندلاع حريق داخل فندق قرب مرقد الإمام العباس في كربلاء

مرقد أبي الفضل العباس بن علي (عليه السلام)

اندلع حريق اليوم الأربعاء، داخل فندق قرب مرقد الامام العباس “ع” في محافظة كربلاء.

وهرعت فرق الدفاع المدني في محاولة منها لاخلاء الفندق من النزلاء واخماد السنة اللهب.

