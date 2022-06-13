البروفيسور كمال عزيز قيتولي يلتقي كاكه محمد حاجي محمود في مقره في شهرزور في السليمانية



في لقاء مهم ومثمر اجتمع البروفيسور كمال عزيز قيتولي صباح الاحد الموافق 12 حزيران 2022 مع الشخصية الكردية المعروفة رئيس پارتي سوشيال ديموكراتي كوردستان كاكه محمد حاجي محمود في مقره في شهرزور في السليمانية .

ومن الجدير ذكره حضر الاجتماع معنا ايضا شخصيات مهمة حيث شارك الاستاذ بايزيد شيخاني ممثل پارتي سوشيال ديموكراتي كوردستان في دهوك و مير فرج خيري بیگ يزيدي و الدكتور رمضان حمزة خبير الموارد المائية في العراق والشرق الاوسط .

لفد تداولنا في هذا الاجتماع أمورا مهمة وحساسة تتعلق بالاوضاع السياسية الراهنة في العراق وتناقشنا في موضوع الانسداد السياسي وتداعياته على الوضع السياسي والاقتصادي بشكل عام على مجمل العملية السياسية في عموم العراق وتم تداول الحلول والاقتراحات والمبادرات المطروحة لايجاد حلول مناسبة لها ، كما وتمت مناقشة ترشيح شخصية كردية مستقلة لشغل منصب رئاسة جمهورية العراق واعتباره مرشح تسوية يحضى بموافقة جميع الاطراف السياسية مما يشكل ويساعد في ان يكون مدخلا للحل والانفراج السياسي وخصوصا عندما يكون المرشح شخصية وطنية مستقلة وذو سمعة سياسية وكفاءة علمية عالية .

كان اللقاء حميميا ووديا حيث أبدى السيد كاكه محمد حاجي محمود تفهمه مع المقترحات التي تم نقاشها كما واهدى للبروفيسور قيتولي نسخة من الجزء الخامس من كتابه الوثائقي الرصين روژ ژمێری پێشمه رگه یک.

كمال قيتولي, مرشح رئاسة العراق لعام 2022.



In an important and fruitful meeting, Professor Kamal Aziz Ketuly met on the morning of Sunday, June 12, 2022, with the well-known Kurdish political figure, President of Party Social Democrat Kurdistan Kaka Muhammad Haji Mahmoud at his headquarters in Shahrazour in Sulaymaniyah.

It is worth mentioning that important personalities attended the meeting with us as well, where Mr. Bayazid Sheikhani, the representative of Party Social Democrat Kurdistan in Duhok, Meer Faraj Khairi Beg Yazidi, and Dr. Ramadan Hamza, an expert on water resources in Iraq and the Middle East, participated.

In this meeting, Prof. Dr. Kamal Aziz Ketuly discussed important issues related to the current political situation in Iraq, and they discussed the issue of the political blockage and its repercussions on the political and economic situation in a way that affects the entire political process throughout Iraq. The candidacy of an independent Kurdish figure to occupy the presidency of the Republic of Iraq was discussed, considering him a compromise candidate with the approval of all political parties, which constitutes and helps to be an entry point for a political solution and especially when the candidate is an independent national figure with a political reputation and high scientific competence.

The meeting was intimate and cordial, as Kaka Muhammad Haji Mahmud responded to the proposals that were discussed, and presented Professor Ketuly a copy of his recently published the fifth part of his sober documentary book ROJ JIMERI PESHMERGEYEK

Kamal Ketuly, The Independent Candidate for Iraq President Post.



تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط