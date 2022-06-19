Posted on by

تحذير ..هذه البرامج في هاتفك تسرق صورك وتستخدمها وعليك حذفها فوراً

حذر الخبير التقني عبدالعزيز الحمادي من برامج تعديل الصور ، مؤكداً أنها تقوم بتخزين الصور التي يتم تعديلها في خوادمها ولاتحذفها ويمكن أن تستخدمها او تبيعها فيما بعد .

ويستخدم الكثير من الناس برامج تعديل وتحسين الصور وإضافة الفلاتر لها بغية استخدامها او الاحتفاظ بها .

