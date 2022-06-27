لبحث آفاق التعاون المشترك .. وزير الهجرة والمهجرين يلتقي السفير الألماني

التقى وزير الهجرة والمهجرين وكالة السيد “عثمان الغانمي”، اليوم الأحد، سعادة السفير الألماني لدى العراق السيد مارتين ييغر، وفي بدايةاللقاء رحب السيد الوزير بضيفه وبحث معه جملة من المواضيع ذات الاهتمام المشترك في مقدمتها استمرار التنسيق والتعاون.

كما جرى بحث الدور الألماني الكبير في مساعدة العراق في الحرب ضد عصابات داعش الإرهابية، فضلا عن تقديم الدعم في الجوانبالإنسانية.

السيد الوزير أكد على أهمية التواصل الدائم مع المجتمع الدولي خاصة في موضوع تشجيع العودة الطوعية للعراقيين خارج البلاد.

كما تمت مناقشة أحوال المتواجدين على الاراضي الألمانية من العراقيين وتلبية احتياجاتهم وطلباتهم خاصة أن هناك إعداد كبيرة تتواجد فيهذه الجمهورية التي كان لها تنسيق كبير مع الحكومة العراقية في هذا المجال واحتضان اللاجئين وتوفير الاحتياجات الخاصة بهم وتوفيرالبيئة المناسبة لهم.

——————————————————————-

To discuss ways of joint cooperation.. MOMD Minister meets the German ambassador

The Acting Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanimi, met today, Sunday, with the German Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Martin Yaeger. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister welcomed his guest and discussed with him a number of issues of joint interest, foremost of which is the continuation of coordination and cooperation.

They also discussed the great German role in helping Iraq in the war against ISIS terrorist gangs, as well as providing support in the humanitarian sides.

The Minister stressed the importance of constant communication with the international community, especially in the matter of encouraging the voluntary return of Iraqis outside the country.

The conditions of the Iraqis on German soil were also discussed and their needs and requests met, especially that there are large numbers of Iraqis present in this republic, which had great coordination with the Iraqi government in this field, embracing the refugees, providing their needs and providing them with

‏قسم الاعلام

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط