حادث سير يغيب شاعرين عراقيين

توفي الشاعرين الشعبيين “زيد السومري” و “علي مهدي” اثر حادث سير صباح هذا اليوم في العاصمة بغداد.
وقال مصدر مطلع ان “الشاعرين الشعبيين الشابين “زيد السومري” و “علي مهدي” توفيا بحادث سير صباح هذا اليوم بالعاصمة بغداد”.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.