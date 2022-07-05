بعد تفوقهم دراسياً.. السيد الغانمي يوجه بتكريم عدد من التلاميذ النازحين

بهدف تشجيع التلاميذ النازحين على الاستمرار في تعليمهم والحصول على نتائج متميزة، وجه وزير الهجرة والمهجرين وكالة السيد عثمان الغانمي، فرع الوزارة في محافظة ديالى بتكريم التلاميذ المتفوقين دارسياً.

حيث جرى إقامة احتفالية بهذه المناسبة وتحت شعار( النزوح لن يعيق التفوق) لتكريم عدد من تلاميذ الصف السادس الابتدائي من النازحين المتفوقين بعد حصولهم على معدلات عالية في الامتحانات النهائية.

وشهدت الاحتفالية فعاليات عدة من قبل فرع الوزارة في محافظة ديالى، تحفز التلاميذ النازحين على بذل المزيد من الجهود للتفوق في الدراسة وخدمة بلدهم العراق .

After their academic excellence, Mr. Al-Ghanimi directs the honoring of a number of displaced students

With the aim of encouraging the displaced students to continue their education and obtain distinguished results, the Acting Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanimi, directed the Ministry’s branch in Diyala Governorate to honor the students who excelled academically.

A celebration was held on this occasion under the slogan (displacement will not impede excellence) to honor a number of outstanding sixth grade pupils of the primary school, after they obtained high rates in the final exams.

The celebration witnessed several activities by the Ministry’s branch in Diyala Governorate, motivating the displaced students to make more efforts to excel in studies and serve their country Iraq.

