Posted on by

الفنانة ياسمين صبري..ماذا قال أبو هشيمة بعد الانفصال؟

أثناء حلول رجل الأعمال المصري أحمد أبو هشيمة ضيفا على برنامج «تفاعلكم» المذاع عبر قناة «العربية»، علق فيه على انفصاله عن الفنانة المصرية ياسمين صبري، حيث قال : «كل التقدير والاحترام والمعزة لـ ياسمين».

ويذكر أن الفنانة ياسمين صبري مؤخرا عن زوجها رجل الاعمال أحمد أبوهشيمة بعد عامين من زواجهما، ما جعلهما يتصدران محركات البحث على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
Read our Privacy Policy by clicking here

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close