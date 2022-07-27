انطلاق الفيلم القصير عزيزة على منصة مهرجان كارلوفي فاري السينمائي الدولي

ينطلق الفيلم القصير عزيزة للمخرجة سؤدد كعدان على منصة مهرجان كارلوفي فاري السينمائي الدولي، وذلك لمدة شهرين في التشيك وسلوفاكيا فقط. ويأتي عرض الفيلم في إطار التعاون بين مهرجان كارلوفي فاري ومهرجان براغ للأفلام القصيرة.

يدور الفيلم حول أيمن لاجئ سوري في لبنان، يعطي زوجته دروس في قيادة سيارته، الشيء الوحيد الذي تبقى له من وطنه. تأخذ الدروس منعطفاً خاطئاً نحو الجنون والحنين إلى الماضي.

الفيلم من إخراج سؤدد كعدان وشاركتها التأليف مي حايك، وبطولة كاريس بشار، وعبد المنعم عمايري، وإنتاج ومن إنتاج شركة كاف برودكشن بالتعاون مع شركة Acrobat Films، وتتولى MAD Solutions مهام توزيع الفيلم في العالم العربي.

Short Film AZIZA Releases on KVIFF.TV Short film AZIZA, by director Soudade Kaadan, shall stream on KVIFF.TV for two months, exclusively for Slovakia and Czech Republic viewers. This comes as part of the collaboration between Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, and Pragueshorts Film Festival.

The film follows Ayman, a Syrian refugee in Lebanon, who teaches his wife how to drive his car, the only thing left from home. However, the driving lessons spiral into madness and nostalgia.

Directed and written by Soudade Kaadan, the short film AZIZA stars Caresse Bashar and Abdel Mounaem Amayri, and is produced by KAF Production in collaboration with Acrobat Films. MAD Solutions handles the film’s distribution in the Arab world.

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط