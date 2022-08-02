بحضور فريق العمل ونخبة من الشخصيات الإعلامية العرض الخاص لفيلم بنات عبد الرحمن في سينما تاج بالأردن

حصل الفيلم الروائي بنات عبد الرحمن للمخرج زيد أبو حمدان على عرضه الخاص في سينما تاج بالأردن مساء الأحد 31 يوليو/تموز، بحضور البطلة والمنتجة صبا مبارك، والمنتجة آية وحوش وباقي أفراد طاقم العمل، كما شهد العرض حضور نخبة من الإعلاميين والنقاد، وذلك استعداداً لإطلاق الفيلم في دور العرض الأردنية بداية من 4 أغسطس/آب حيث تقوم الشركة العربية للإعلام بتوزيع الفيلم محلياً.

ومؤخراً عُرض الفيلم في مهرجان عمّان السينمائي الدولي ولاقى إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً إذ نفذت التذاكر بمجرد الإعلان عنها، كما فاز الفيلم بجائزة الجمهور (الفهد الذهبي) لأفضل فيلم روائي من مهرجان إسبينيو السينمائي للمخرجين الجدد والعمل الأول بالبرتغال.

وكان بنات عبد الرحمن قد انطلق في دور العرض السعودية والكويتية تجارياً، كما افتتح الفيلم مهرجان مالمو للسينما العربية في السويد، وفاز بجائزة الجمهور ضمن فعاليات مهرجان الفيلم العربي في سان دييغو بأمريكا، وكان بنات عبد الرحمن قد حصل على عرضه العالمي الأول في مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي حيث نال جائزة الجمهور، وشارك الفيلم في مهرجان بيروت الدولي لسينما المرأة، وفي الدورة الأولى من مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي، ضمن قسم برنامج روائع عربية.

وعلى الصعيدين المحلي والدولي، حصل الفيلم على عديد من الإشادات النقدية، فكتب الناقد جاي وايسبرج عبر موقع The Film Verdict “فيلم ممتع والسيناريو يزخر بالمشاهد الكوميدية”، وكتب علي الكشوطي في اليوم السابع “فيلم يجمع بين طزاجة التجارب الأولى للمخرج زيد أبو حمدان ونضج أداء صبا مبارك التمثيلي وأخواتها… وكل قصة تصلح لفيلم روائي طويل”، كما كتب ميلاد حنا زكي في المصري اليوم”صرخة بطلة الفيلم جاءت لتعبر عن وضع المرأة العربية التي لا يزال تحقيق المساواة بعيداً عنها”

بنات عبد الرحمن هم أربع أخوات مختلفات تضطرهن الظروف للعودة إلى منزل العائلة بعد سنوات من انعزالهن عن بعض لحل لغز اختفاء والدهن المفاجئ. ولكن رحلة البحث السرية تكشف لهن أسراراً جديدة، والمزيد من علامات الاستفهام.

الفيلم من تأليف وإخراج زيد أبو حمدان، وبطولة صبا مبارك، فرح بسيسو، حنان الحلو، مريم الباشا، خالد الطريفي، إنتاج Pan East Media (صبا مبارك وآية وحوش)، وشارك في الإنتاج كل من Lagoonie Film Production ، وArab Media Network وويكا للإنتاج والتوزيع، وتتولى شركة MAD Solutions مهام توزيع الفيلم في العالم العربي.

حصل بنات عبد الرحمن على منحة مؤسسة الدوحة للأفلام لمرحلة التطوير، منحة صندوق الأردن لدعم الأفلام التابع للهيئة الملكية الأردنية للأفلام بمرحلتي التطوير والإنتاج، ومنحة منصة سيني جونة (مرحلة ما بعد الإنتاج) مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، ووصل إلى المرحلة النهائية في منصة الترويج بمهرجان تريبيكا السينمائي. كما شارك في معمل راوي لكتاب السيناريو بالهيئة الملكية الأردنية للأفلام.

Pan East Media شركة إنتاج إعلامي تأسست في 2011 على يد النجمة الأردنية صبا مبارك وآية وحوش، لتقديم محتوى سمعي بصري أصلي في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، وتقديم وجوه جديدة مُدربة لتظهر في إنتاجات الشركة في العالم العربي، وفي 2015 نقلت صبا المقر الرئيسي للشركة إلى الإمارات وقامت بتوسيع خدمات الشركة لتشمل إدارة الفعاليات الثقافية، إدارة المواهب والإنتاج الترفيهي.

علاوة على ذلك تهدف الشركة لإثراء جودة المحتوى المُقدم، وخلال السنوات الماضية قامت الشركة بكتابة وتطوير العديد من السيناريوهات لكل من السينما والتلفزيون.

زيد أبو حمدان مخرج وسينارست أردني، حاصل على درجة الماجستير في الفنون من أكاديمية نيويورك للأفلام في هوليوود بكاليفورنيا. بدأ حياته المهنية بالعمل منتجاً ومساعد مخرج في برامج تلفزيونية دولية، وشمل ذلك إعداد التقارير والإنتاج التلفزيوني لمجموعة mbc من هوليوود. امتد العمل التلفزيوني لزيد ليشمل تطوير محتوى لقناة E! Entertainment أثناء تغطية جوائز الجولدن جلوب والأوسكار من لوس أنجلوس، بالإضافة لعمله كمخرج ومؤلف لبرامج تلفزيون الواقع وبنصوص مكتوبة مثل شارع السمسم، وبرامج المسابقات، والإشراف على برنامج ستوديو الفيلم العربي التابع لشركة إيمج نيشن أبوظبي. ومنذ عام 2009 كتب زيد وأخرج خمسة

أفلام قصيرة حائزة على جوائز عالمية وحظيت بردود فعل نقدية إيجابية، ومن ضمنهم بهية ومحمود الذي مثّل الأردن لجوائز الأوسكار لأفضل فيلم قصير عام 2012

In the presence of the crew and media figures

DAUGHTERS OF ABDUL-RAHMAN’s Premiere in Jordan The feature film DAUGHTERS OF ABDUL-RAHMAN, by director Zaid Abu Hamdan was premiered on Sunday, July 31 at Taj cinema in Jordan, attended by actress and producer Saba Mubarak, co-producer Aya Wuhoush, and the rest of the crew. The screening was attended by prominent media figures and critics ahead of the film’s release in Jordanian theatres on August 4th. It is worth noting that Arab Media Network will be in charge of the film’s distribution in Jordan.

Recently, the film has been screened at Amman International Film Festival-Awal Film and was well received, with tickets running out as soon as they were announced. Additionally, it reaped the Audience Award for Best Feature Film (Golden Lynx Fiction) at FEST – New Directors /New Films Festival in Portugal

DAUGHTERS OF ABDUL-RAHMAN has been commercially released into Saudi, and Kuwaiti theaters. Additionally, it opened the Malmo Arab Film Festival in Sweden, and won the Audience Award at San Diego Arab Film Festival, USA. It world premiered at Cairo International Film Festival where it won the Audience Award and screened at Beirut International Women Film Festival and the first edition of Red Sea International Film Festival ( Arab Spectacular Section).

On a parallel note, DAUGHTERS OF ABDULRAHMAN received wide acclaim from critics regionally and internationally. “The film is enjoyable and the script is peppered with plenty of laughs and nice set pieces,” Jay Weissberg wrote in The Film Verdict. While Ali Al Kashouti in Al Youm 7 described the film this way, ” A film that combines the freshness of director Zaid Abu Hamdan’s early works with the mature acting performance of Saba Mubarak’s and her sisters… every story can be turned into a feature film.” Furthermore, Milad Hana Zaki wrote in Al Masry Al Youm, saying “The leading actress’s cry came to reflect Arab women’s situation regarding equal rights ” .

The film follows the storyline of Zainab who wakes up to a shocking discovery that could defame her in the neighborhood. She quickly calls for her sister’s aid. Yet, fiery Amaal has her own secret struggle and is not having her sister Samah, who is too busy to be there. Meanwhile, Khitam tries to focus on her own mission.

Written and directed by Zaid Abu Hamdan, DAUGHTERS OF ABDULRAHMAN stars Saba Mubarak, Farah Bsaiso, Hanan Al Hilo, Mariam Al Basha, and Khalid Al Tarifi. It is produced by

Pan East Media (Saba Mubarak & Aya Wuhoush), Lagoonie Film Production, Wika Production and Distribution, and Arab Media Network. MAD Solutions handles the film’s distribution in the Arab world.

The film received several funds, including Doha Film Institute development fund, the Jordan Film Fund of the Royal Film Commission development and production funds, as well as a fund from CineGouna Platform (post-production) at El Gouna Film Festival. The film was also selected among the finalist projects at the Tribeca Film Festival – All Access program, and selected for RFC Rawi Screenwriters Lab..

Pan East Media is a Jordanian production house, established in 2011 by Saba Mubarak and Aya Wuhoush with a main objective to create authentic audio-visual content in Jordan and to present first-rate artistic work on both regional and international levels. In 2015, Saba moved the company’s headquarters to the UAE and expanded the company’s services to include cultural events management, talent management and entertainment production.

Moreover, the company aims to enrich the quality of the content delivered, and throughout the years it has created and developed several scenarios for both cinema and television.

Born and raised in Amman, Jordan, Zaid Abu Hamdan holds an MFA from the New York Film Academy in Hollywood California. Zaid started his career working on international TV shows as an Assistant Director and Producer, including E! Entertainment’s coverage of the Golden Globe and Academy Awards. In addition, Zaid worked as a television reporter for Middle East Broadcast Corporation group (MBC Group) in Hollywood. He also worked on directing reality and scripted shows such as Sesame Street, a competition that shows and mentors the Arab Film Studio program at Image Nation, Abu Dhabi. Since 2009, Zaid has written and directed five award-winning and audience-acclaimed short films, including Bahiya & Mahmoud, which was the official Jordanian submission to the Academy Awards in 2012.

