قصف تركي جديد يستهدف دهوك

أفاد مصدر أمني، اليوم الخميس، بأن قصفاً تركياً جديداً استهدف محافظة دهوك.
وقال المصدر ، إن “قصف جوي تركي جديد، استهدف قضاء العمادية في محافظة دهوك”.
وأضاف أن “القصف استهدف عناصر حزب العمال، ودمر جزء من بستان”.
