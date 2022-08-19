Posted on by

بالإنفو.. الحصيلة الأسبوعية لنشاطات وكالة الاستخبارات

قد تكون صورة ‏تحتوي على النص '‏حصيلة واجبات وكالة الاستخبار ات التحقيقات الاتحادية وتو ابعها للفتر من ۲۸/۱/۱۱۱۱ ولغاية ٢۸/۸/۱۸۱٨ تهريب النفط ومشتقاته 2 مواقع 28 اشخاص 11 عجلات تنفيذ اوامر قبض الأمن الاقتصادي المخدرات والادوية اسلحة واوکار الأرهابيين 20 صيدليات غير مجازة 3 معمل غش صناعي 155 متسللين عرب واجانب 58 المادة ارهاب 423 مواد مختلفة 73 تجار مخدرات 35.877 حبة حبوب مخدرة 1.244 کفم مادة الكرستال 3.152 قطعة 5.637 صندوق ادوية مهربة 12 عبوات ناسفة 35 اسلحة مختلفة f malumate@moi.gov.iq‏'‏

