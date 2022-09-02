“ثوار تشرين” في شوارع بغداد: “إيران لن تحكم العراق”! (صور وفيديو)

نظّم “ثوار تشرين” تظاهرات حاشدة في بغداد احتجاجاً على الفساد الحكومي وانتشار السلاح الذي تملكه الميليشيات، مطالبين بمحاسبة قتلة المحتجين.
ورفع المحتجون شعار “إيران لن تحكم العراق”، كما هتفوا ضد النفوذ الإيراني والميليشيات الموالية لها.
