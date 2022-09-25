فيديو: ارتفاع عدد الزوار الأجانب القادمين إلى تركيا بنسبة 58 في المئة في أغسطس

2022-09-25
شهد عدد الزوار الأجانب الذين يصلون إلى تركيا زيادة بنسبة 58.3 في المئة على أساس سنوي في أغسطس ليصل إلى 6.3 مليون زائر، وفقا لبيانات أصدرتها وزارة الثقافة والسياحة التركية يوم الجمعة.
ارة الثقافة والسياحة التركية يوم الجمعة.
2022-09-25
ارة الثقافة والسياحة التركية يوم الجمعة.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.