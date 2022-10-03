بالصور.. جسر الطابقين يخرج عن الخدمة بشكل كامل

أقدمت القوات الأمنية، السبت، على اغلاق جسر الطابقين في العاصمة بغداد، بالكامل.
وأظهرت صور حصلت عليها ز، اغلاق الجسر بشكل كامل من قبل القوات الأمنية تزامنا مع انطلاق تظاهرات الذكرى الثالثة لاحتجاجات تشرين 2019.
