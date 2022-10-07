تحطم طائرة مسيرة وانفجارها في مطار روسي

أفاد حاكم منطقة كالوغا، فلاديسلاف شابشا، بأن انفجارا وقع في مطار بالقرب من مدينة كالوغا، بعد أن سقطت طائرة مسيرة، ولم تقع إصابات.
ووفقا لشابشا لم تتضرر البنية التحية للمطار، ولا تهدد تشغيله. ويعمل فريق تحقيق في الموقع لتحديد أسباب وملابسات الحادث.
