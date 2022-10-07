Posted on by

تحطم طائرة مسيرة وانفجارها في مطار روسي

أفاد حاكم منطقة كالوغا، فلاديسلاف شابشا، بأن انفجارا وقع في مطار بالقرب من مدينة كالوغا، بعد أن سقطت طائرة مسيرة، ولم تقع إصابات.
ووفقا لشابشا لم تتضرر البنية التحية للمطار، ولا تهدد تشغيله. ويعمل فريق تحقيق في الموقع لتحديد أسباب وملابسات الحادث.
