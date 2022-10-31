الاستاذ اثير داود الغريري يستلم مهام عمله وزيرا للتجارة وبحضور وزير التجارة السابق علاء الجبوري .

#الغريري || سنعمل على تنفيذ توجيهات السيد رئيس الوزراء على اتخاذ اجراءات عملية بخصوص مفردات البطاقة التموينية وتحسين نوعيتها وبما يعزز دعم المواطنين من الفئات الفقيرة .
