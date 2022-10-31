Posted on by

الشيخ جمال_الضاري يطالب باتخاذ إجراءات جادة لفرض شروط السلامة على صهاريج نقل المشتقات النفطية

ومنع سيرها واصطفافها داخل المناطق السكنية، تجنبا لتكرار فاجعة البنوك

قد تكون صورة ‏‏شخص واحد‏ و‏تحتوي على النص '‏جمال الضاري Dhari AI Jama @AldhariJamal الحادث الأليم الذي هز منطقة البنوك ليلة أمس يستوجب إتخاذ إجراءات جادة لفرض شروط السلامة على صهاريج نقل المشتقات النفطية ومنع سيرها واصطفافها داخل المناطق السكنية تجنبا لتكرار مثل هكذا فاجعة. تعازينا الحارة لعوائل الضحايا ونسأل الله ان يرحمهم ويشفي جميع المصابين Tweet Translate‏'‏‏

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
