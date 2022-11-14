Posted on by

الصحة العراقية تحرم فئة من الموظفين من احتساب الشهادة


قررت وزارة الصحة، الاثنين ،عدم احتساب شهادة الموظف الذي وقع تعهداً كونه غير موظف في الوزارة أثناء فترة الدراسة في وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي.

ادناه نص الوثيقة

