الصحة العراقية تحرم فئة من الموظفين من احتساب الشهادة

قررت وزارة الصحة، الاثنين ،عدم احتساب شهادة الموظف الذي وقع تعهداً كونه غير موظف في الوزارة أثناء فترة الدراسة في وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي.
ادناه نص الوثيقة
قررت وزارة الصحة، الاثنين ،عدم احتساب شهادة الموظف الذي وقع تعهداً كونه غير موظف في الوزارة أثناء فترة الدراسة في وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي.
ادناه نص الوثيقة
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.