مؤكدا على تقديم أفضل الخدمات للنازحين.. وزير الهجرة والمهجرين توجه بتوزيع مادة النفط الأبيض على الأسر النازحة في أربيل


تواصل وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو متابعتها الحثيثة لتقديم أفضل الخدمات للنازحين.
حيث أشرفت سيادتها على توزيع مادة النفط الأبيض على الأسر النازحة في مخيم الخازر التابع إلى محافظة اربيل، اذ تم شمول ٥٨٦ أسرة نازحة بالمنتوج.
كما اكدت السيدة جابرو، على ضرورة العمل على التواصل الدائم مع النازحين ومتابعة احتياجاتهم وطلباتهم.

‏Confirming for providing the best services to the displaced.. MOMD Minister directed the distribution of kerosene to the displaced families in Erbil

‏ The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faeq Jabru continues her diligent follow-up to provide the best services to the displaced.
‏ Her Excellency supervised the distribution of kerosene to the displaced families in the Khazir camp in the Erbil governorate, as 586 displaced families were included .
‏ Ms. Jabru also stressed the need to work on permanent communication with the displaced and follow up on their needs and requests.

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط
