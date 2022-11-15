خلال استضافتها في لجنة الأمن والدفاع النيابية.. وزير الهجرة توضح أسباب تعليق إعادة نازحي مخيم الهول السوري وتقترح عدة حلول

ناقشت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو خلال استضافة لجنة الامن والدفاع النيابية في مبنى البرلمان، اليوم الإثنين، عمل وزارة الهجرة بشكل عام وعدم تداخل الأدوار من قبل الجهات الأخرى فيما يتعلق بملف النزوح.

وبناءً على الإستضافة، أوضحت السيدة جابرو أسباب اتخاذ قرار تعليق عودة النازحين من مخيم الهول السوري إلى الأراضي العراقية، مشيرة إلى ان وزارة الهجرة مستمرة بتطبيق هذا القرار لحين إيجاد آلية مناسبة لعودتهم وتهيئة جميع الظروف المناسبة لذلك وتقسيم الأدوار بالتعاون مع الجهات المختصة وكل حسب اختصاصها.

كما أشارت سيادتها، إلى أن عمليات التدقيق الأمني للنازحين تكون عبر الجهات الأمنية فقط، أما وزارة الهجرة فهي الجهة القطاعية المسؤولة عن ملف النزوح بشكل عام وفي جميع محافظات البلاد وكل ما يتعلق بذلك من إيواء وإغاثة ونقل وإعادة تأهيل وبرامج ومشاريع.

وفي سياق متصل، شددت السيدة جابرو، على ضرورة أن يكون عمل المنظمات الدولية داخل مخيمات النازحين بالتنسيق مع وزارة الهجرة حصرا ولا يحق لأي جهة مهما كانت بالدخول إلى المخيمات الإ بعلم الوزارة لأن تلك الأفعال تكون ضد معايير حقوق الإنسان.

During its hosting in the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, MOMD Minister explains the reasons for suspending the return of the displaced people of the Syrian Al-Hol camp and suggests several solutions

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faeq Jabru, discussed, during the hosting of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee in the parliament building, today, Monday, the work of the Ministry of Migration in general and the lack of overlapping roles by other parties regarding the displacement file.

Based on the hosting, Ms. Jabrou explained the reasons for taking the decision to suspend the return of the displaced from the Syrian al-Hol camp to Iraqi territory, noting that the Ministry of Migration continues to implement this decision until an appropriate mechanism is found for their return and the creation of all appropriate conditions for this and the division of roles in cooperation with the competent authorities and each according to its competence.

She also indicated that the security checks for the displaced are through the security authorities only, while the Ministry of Migration is the sectoral body responsible for the displacement file in general and in all governorates of the country and everything related to that, including shelter, relief, transportation, rehabilitation, programs and projects.

In a related context, Ms. Jabru stressed the need for the work of international organizations inside the camps for the displaced to be in coordination with the Ministry of Migration exclusively, and no party, whatever it is, has the right to enter the camps without the knowledge of the ministry, because such acts are against human rights standards.

