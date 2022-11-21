وزير الهجرة تبحث مع السفير الأميريكي في بغداد التعاون المشترك وأوضاع النازحين والعائدين

استقبلت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، اليوم الأحد، سعادة سفير الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لدى العراق، السيدة آلينا رومانسكي، والوفد المرافق لها، في مقر الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الصديقين في مختلف المجالات، وفي المقدمة ما يخص أوضاع النازحين والعائدين، فضلا عن مناقشة مجريات خطة طوارئ الوزارة في تشجيع الاسر النازحة في المخيمات على العودة طوعيا الى مناطق سكناها الاصلية وآلية دعمها ماديا ومعنويا.

MOMD Minister discusses with the US ambassador in Baghdad joint cooperation and the conditions of the displaced and returnees

Today, Sunday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced , Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, received the Ambassador of the United States of America to Iraq, Mrs. Alina Romansky, and her accompanying delegation, at the ministry’s headquarters in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields, foremost with regard to the conditions of the displaced and returnees, as well as discussing the course of the Ministry’s emergency

plan to encourage displaced families in the camps to return voluntarily to their original areas and the mechanism to support them financially and morally.

