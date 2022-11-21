وزير الهجرة: دعم النساء ومنحهن أولوية في برامج ومشاريع وأنشطة الوزارة

شاركت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، اليوم الأحد، في اجتماع لمناقشة الاستراتيجية الوطنية للمرأة العراقية / محور التمكين الاقتصادي، بناءً على دعوة من دائرة تمكين المرأة في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء متمثلة بالدكتورة يسرى كريم محسن، وبحضور ممثلة هيئة الأمم المتحدة لشؤون المرأة.

وقالت السيدة الوزيرة، في كلمة لها خلال الاجتماع، إن “النزوح الداخلي القى اثارا كبيرة على النساء بعد قتل المعين لهن، وترك عواقب اقتصادية وخيمة على المرأة بشكل عام”، مبينة أن “الوزارة ملزمة بدعم النساء ماديا ومعنويا ومنحهن اولوية في برامجها ومشاريعها وانشطتها”.

ودعت السيدة جابرو، جميع المشاركين والجهات ذات العلاقة إلى “التعاون والتنسيق لمساندة المرأة العراقية التي تحملت اعباء كبيرة وكثيرة ابتداء من ويلات الحروب المستمرة التي انهكتها والحصار وانتهاء بتعرض النساء إلى موجات كبيرة من النزوح وفقدان الغالي والنفيس لديهن”.

وقدمت سيادتها، الشكر والتقدير إلى مدير عام دائرة تمكين المرأة في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء الدكتورة يسرى كريم محسن على هذه الدعوة، مؤكدة في الوقت ذاته “استعداد الوزارة التام للعمل والتعاون مع جميع المؤسسات الحكومية والمنظمات الدولية لتطوير واقع المرأة نحو مستقبل تفتخر به وجعلها قادرة على إن تقرر مصيرها بيدها “.

MOMD Minister : Supporting women and giving them priority in the ministry’s programmes, projects and activities

Today, Sunday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, participated in a meeting to discuss the national strategy for Iraqi women / the axis of economic empowerment, at the invitation of the Women’s Empowerment Department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, represented by Dr. Yusra Karim Mohsen, and in the presence of the representative of the United Nations for Women’s Affairs.

In her speech during the meeting, the Minister said, “The internal displacement has had a great impact on women after the death of the breadwinner of the family , and left dire economic consequences for women in general,” indicating that “the Ministry is obligated to support women financially and morally and give them priority in its programmes, projects and activities.” .

Ms. Jabru called on all participants and relevant authorities to “cooperate and coordinate to support Iraqi women, who have borne great and many burdens, starting from the scourge of the continuous wars that exhausted them and the siege, and ending with women’s exposure to large waves of displacement and the loss of their precious and precious things.”

Her Excellency extended her thanks and appreciation to the Director General of the Women’s Empowerment Department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Yousra Karim Mohsen, for this invitation, stressing at the same time, “the Ministry’s full readiness to work and cooperate with all governmental institutions and international organizations to develop women’s reality towards a future that they can be proud of and make them able to If she decides her fate in her hands.”

