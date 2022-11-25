ملف دعم النازحين وإعادتهم إلى مناطقهم على طاولة المباحثات بين بغداد ولندن

بحثت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة ايفان فائق جابرو، اليوم الخميس، مع سعادة سفير المملكة المتحدة البريطانية السيّد مارك برايسون ريتشاردسون في مكتبها بمقر الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد، سبل التعاون المشترك بين الحكومتين العراقية والبريطانية للنهوض بواقع فئات عناية الوزارة.

كما شهد اللقاء، بحث أوضاع النازحين المتواجدين في المخيمات وآليات متابعة إعادة اعمار المناطق التي دمرتها عصابات داعش الارهابية ومساهمة الحكومة البريطانية ودول الاتحاد الاوروبي في دعم عملية الاستقرار في المناطق المحررة.

من جانبه، أشاد السفير البريطاني بجهود الوزيرة وإدارتها لملف النزوح في العراق، معربا في الوقت ذاته عن استعداد حكومة بلاده لدعم العراق في ملف إغاثة النازحين.



The file of supporting IDPs and returning them to their areas is on the negotiating table between Baghdad and London

The Minister of Migration and Displaced , Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, discussed today, Thursday, with His Excellency the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Britain, Mr. Mark Bryson Richardson, in her office at the Ministry’s headquarters in the center of the capital, Baghdad, ways of joint cooperation between the Iraqi and British governments to advance the status of the Ministry’s beneficiaries .

The meeting also witnessed the discussion of the conditions of the displaced in the camps, the mechanisms for following up the reconstruction of the areas destroyed by the terrorist gangs of ISIS, and the contribution of the British government and European Union countries in supporting the stabilization process in the liberated areas.

For his part, the British ambassador praised the minister’s efforts and her management of the displacement file in Iraq, while expressing his country’s readiness to support Iraq in the file of relief for the displaced.

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط