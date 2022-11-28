خلال استقبالها وفدا من المنظمة الدولية للهجرة.. وزير الهجرة والمهجرين تبحث مشاريع دعم النازحين وانضمام العراق إلى المنظمة

استقبلت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيڨان فائق جابرو، اليوم الأحد، وفدا من المنظمة الدولية للهجرة (IOM) متمثلا بالمدير الإقليمي للمنظمة في الشرق الاوسط وشمال افريقيا السيد عثمان بلبيسي، ورئيس بعثة المنظمة في العراق السيد جورجي جيغاوري، في مقر الوزارة وسط العاصمة بغداد.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، رحبت سيادتها بالوفد وأشادت بالجهود التي تبذلها المنظمة في مساعدة العراق بدعم وإغاثة النازحين، مشددة على ضرورة زيادة الدعم المقدم من قبل المنظمة الخاصة ببرامج مشاريع العودة.

كما تطرق اللقاء، إلى موضوع إمكانية انضمام العراق إلى المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، وأكدت السيدة جابرو في هذا الصدد استعداد الوزارة لحث الجهات الحكومية المعنية من اجل انضمام العراق إلى المنظمة وإدامة التنسيق والتعاون فيما يخص أوضاع النازحين والعائدين.

من جانبه، قدم الوفد شكره إلى السيدة الوزيرة على حسن الاستقبال والتعاون مع المنظمات الدولية في سبيل تقديم الدعم للنازحين.

During her reception of a delegation from IOM .. MOMD Minister discusses projects to support the displaced and Iraq’s accession to the organization

Today, Sunday, the Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mrs. Ivan Faiq Jabru , received a delegation from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), represented by the Regional Director of the Organization in the Middle East and North Africa, Mr. Othman Belbeisi, and the head of the organization’s mission in Iraq, Mr. Georgi Gigauri, at the ministry’s headquarters in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

At the beginning of the meeting, Her Excellency welcomed the delegation and praised the efforts made by the organization in assisting Iraq with the support and relief of the displaced, stressing the need to increase the support provided by the organization for the programs of return projects.

The meeting also touched on the issue of the possibility of Iraq joining the International Organization for Migration, and Ms. Jabru affirmed in this regard the ministry’s readiness to urge the concerned government authorities for Iraq to join the organization and to maintain coordination and cooperation regarding the conditions of the displaced and returnees.

For its part, the delegation thanked the Minister for her kind reception and cooperation with international organizations in order to provide support to the displaced.

