وزير الهجرة تفتتح برنامج الاحالة الوطني لدعم العودة الطوعية للعراقيين في الخارج

افتتحت وزير الهجرة والمهجرين السيدة إيفان فائق جابرو ، في مقر الوزارة برنامج الإحالة الوطني، بحضور نائب الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة لدى العراق و ممثل الاتحاد الاوربي في الشرق الاوسط وعدد من وكالات الامم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والمحلية وسفراء دول كل من اميركا واستراليا وبعض الدول الأوروبية.

مؤكدة ان هذا البرنامج بدعم من المنظمة الدولية للهجرة وبتمويل من الحكومة الهولندية.

وقالت السيدة الوزير في معرض حديثها خلال حفل الافتتاح ان ” آلية الاحالة الوطنية لاعادة دمج العائدين تتماشى مع الاستراتيجية الوطنية لادارة الهجرة في العراق، التي من خلالها يمكن للعائدين الوصول الى جميع الخدمات “.

MOMD Minister inaugurates the National Referral Program to support the voluntary return of Iraqis abroad

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Ms. Ivan Faiq Jabru, inaugurated the National Referral Program at the Ministry’s headquarters, in the presence of the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Iraq, the representative of the European Union in the Middle East, a number of United Nations agencies, international and local organizations, and ambassadors of the countries of America, Australia and some European countries .

Stressing that this program is supported by the International Organization for Migration and funded by the Dutch government.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Minister said, “The national referral mechanism for the reintegration of returnees is in line with the national strategy for managing migration in Iraq, through which returnees can access all services.”

تنويه: جميع المقالات المنشورة تمثل رأي كتابها فقط